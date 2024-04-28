Cherri Brown, 46, visited the Brewers Fayre pub in Barry last November where she purchased an 'all meats' roast for around £12.

She'd almost finished her meal when she bit on something unusually crunchy and thought a tooth had come out.

Upon investigation Cherri found all of her teeth were still in place, so she spat out her mouthful and to her horror saw a shard of glass in the food.

Cherri Brown found a piece of glass in her Sunday roast from Brewers Fayre in Barry. (Image: SWNS)

She spoke to staff and was given a refund for the meal.

Describing the incident, Cherri said: "I was absolutely horrified.

"And I was frightened because I didn't know how much glass I'd eaten.

"I felt really anxious about it.

"I had been really enjoying my carvery - it was a lovely treat."

But it didn't end there. Following the incident Cherri claimed her throat was soar and she was left only able to eat soft food like soup for three weeks.

Cherri Brown has now reached a settlement with Whitbread (Brewers Fayre chain owners) following the incident. (Image: SWNS)

Cherri also found herself coughing and began to notice streaks of blood in her tissue.

So she went to A&E at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and had an x-ray to check everything was ok.

All seemed well and the medics allowed her to go home - telling her to return if her symptoms worsened.

Cherri went to a lawyer the next day - bringing a personal injury claim against Whitbread (owners of Brewers Fayre chain).

Last week both Cherri and Whitbread agreed on a settlement of £2,000 outside of court.

Cherri said: "I'm pleased with the result but mostly glad it's all over.

"A £12 refund was nowhere near enough - I'd nearly choked on the glass.

"It was about half an inch long and very sharp."

The 46-year-old added: "I just want to urge people to be careful - check your food and chew it really well.

"I definitely won't be going there again."