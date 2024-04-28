South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Police incident and stalled car cause queuing traffic

Live

Monmouth police incident and stalled car cause traffic

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A police incident has been reported in Monmouth
  • Delays are being reported on the A40 Eastbound before A466 at the Monmouth traffic lights
  • One lane is blocked and drivers are told to avoid the area if possible.

