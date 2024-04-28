Police incident and stalled car cause queuing traffic

- A police incident has been reported in Monmouth
- Delays are being reported on the A40 Eastbound before A466 at the Monmouth traffic lights
- One lane is blocked and drivers are told to avoid the area if possible.
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here