The duo, aged 18 and 26, both from Cardiff, were arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of Colin Richards.

South Wales Police say the two suspects were arrested in the Stoke area and are currently in police custody.

Mr Richards, 48, was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, Cardiff.

He was discovered following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau in the city shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

A police spokesperson said: “Colin Richards’ family has been updated and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”

South Wales Police continue to appeal for information and footage which can be submitted online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP24B87-PO1

Alternatively, you can contact them by one of the following means quoting ref: 2400112146.

· Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

· Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

· E-mail swp101@south-wales.police.uk

· Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.