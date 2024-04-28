The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has announced that from Monday, May 6 there will be changes to the opening hours of the Minor Injury Units at two hospitals.

A spokesperson at the health board said the hospitals affected by these opening time changes are Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.

The health board has said this change comes after a "period of public engagement to seek feedback" on the services at the Minor Injury Unit within Gwent.

The revised opening times for the Minor Injury Units have been given below.

Nevill Hall Hospital

Opening times: 7am - 1am

Open 18 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr

Opening times: 7am - 1am

Open 18 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

Times at this hospital remain unchanged.

Opening times: 9am - 7pm

Open 10 hours a day, from Monday to Friday and excluding bank holidays.

Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport

Times at this hospital remain unchanged.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days per week

The 111 Wales service can be contacted 24 hours a day for minor injury queries and advice.

Claire McCarthy, consultant nurse for Emergency Care at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said that the demand for the services varies depending on the time of day.

She added: "As we noticed there was very little activity at night, we recently undertook a comprehensive public engagement exercise to ensure we were using our Minor Injury Units in the most efficient way to meet demand.

"The feedback we received was extremely valuable, and we would like to say thank you to all those who contributed and made their views known."

The Minor Injury Unit and the health board's Urgent Care services treat injuries which are not life-threatening or limb threatening.

Emergency nurse practitioners who are trained and can work independently, treat a range of injuries in children over the age of one and adults.

This can include broken bones, minor burns, and eyes, ears and nose injuries.