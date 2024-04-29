A MAJOR retailer is calling on Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) candidates to pledge to crackdown on shoplifters.
Co-op has urged Gwent communities to write to the region’s contenders to clamp down on criminals committing retail crime ahead of this week's PCC elections.
Paul Gerrard, Co-op director of campaign and public affairs, said: "Retail crime impacts shopworkers both physically and mentally with many communities blighted by the unacceptable levels of persistent and prolific offending."
He added that newly elected PCCs can "crackdown on this crime through the implementation of the Retail Crime Action Plan and by enforcing the new standalone offence of assaulting a shopworker."
Mr Gerrard said: "We are calling on the next PCCs to deliver the protection that those working in retail and serving communities in towns, villages and cities across the region deserve.”
The PCC elections are on Thursday, May 2.
In Gwent, these candidates are:
Jane Mudd, Labour, current Newport council leader,
Donna Cushing, Plaid Cymru,
Mike Hamilton, Welsh Liberal Democrats,
Hannah Jarvis, Conservative.
Co-op is telling residents to call on these four candidates to commit to these two pledges:
- Fully implement the commitments in the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Retail Crime Action Plan
- Ensure the new stand-alone offence of assault against a shopworker is enforced and progress is reported through their Police and Crime Plan.
Co-op said it has invested "more than £200 million over recent years in colleague and store safety and security, this includes the latest interactive CCTV; body-worn cameras – which Co-op has used since 2019 to capture real time audio and visual footage at the touch of a button; the roll-out of fortified kiosks; use of dummy (or empty) packaging to deter bulk-theft and, covert (undercover) and non-covert guarding - with the tactical use of specially trained guards to detain criminals."
Co-op claims residents can write to the Police and Crime Commissioner candidates via this link.
