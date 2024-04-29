A MAN has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public and harassment.

Rhys Phillips, 21, from Blaina admitted the charges during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant, of High Street, committed the offences on August 25, 2023.

His case was adjourned to May 24 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Phillips was granted bail by Judge Daniel Williams.