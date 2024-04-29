A MAN has pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public and harassment.
Rhys Phillips, 21, from Blaina admitted the charges during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant, of High Street, committed the offences on August 25, 2023.
His case was adjourned to May 24 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
MORE NEWS: Man drove off from petrol stations without paying for nearly £500 worth of fuel
Phillips was granted bail by Judge Daniel Williams.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article