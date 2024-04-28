A MAN is to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment.
Samuel Dorrington, 30, from Newport denied committing the alleged offence in the city last month on March 25.
The defendant, of Monnow Way, Bettws, is due to go on trial on October 29.
The case is expected to last three days.
Dorrington was granted bail by Judge Daniel Williams after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.
