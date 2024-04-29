POLICE seized a car last night after receiving reports it was being driven dangerously around a city estate.
Officers impounded the vehicle in the Maesglas area of Newport.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Gwent Police said: “Pill NPT have seized a vehicle tonight in Maesglas.
“Numerous reports about the car being driven dangerously around the estate.
“No insurance 4 bald tyres Drugs paraphernalia in the vehicle 2 mobile phones located.”
