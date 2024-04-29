South Wales Argus
Driver flees scene after one way crash

Summary

Driver flees scene after Aberbeeg, South Wales crash

Emergency
Traffic
Blaenau Gwent
Caerphilly
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Pantddu Rd in Aberbeeg was closed between the Flyover Garage and Trinant in both directions due to a police incident,
  • The crash involved one car, which collided with a telegraph pole.
  • The driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the crash.

