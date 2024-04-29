Driver flees scene after one way crash

Our live feed has now finished.
- Pantddu Rd in Aberbeeg was closed between the Flyover Garage and Trinant in both directions due to a police incident,
- The crash involved one car, which collided with a telegraph pole.
- The driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the crash.
