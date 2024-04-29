South Wales Argus
Police incident closes road in both directions

Police incident closes Aberbeeg, South Wales road

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The Pantddu Rd in Aberbeeg is currently closed between the Flyover Garage and Trinant in both directions due to a police incident.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

