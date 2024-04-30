The Spring Careers Fair is set to showcase the numerous opportunities available across the British airport as preparations begin for a busy summer season.

After the success of previous careers fairs, Bristol Airport is once again hosting the event, which currently boasts more than 100 available vacancies.

The fair will take place on May 13, providing potential candidates an opportunity to learn about a range of permanent roles.

These include positions in customer service, hospitality, retail, airline handling and security.

Fittingly, the careers fair will shed light on seasonal roles that are ideal for students or individuals hoping to get a taste of what it’s like working at the airport.

With more than fifty employers operating out of Bristol Airport, the careers fair promises something suited for everyone.

Attendees can expect representation from security provider – ICTS, travel catering specialist – SSP, duty free shopping operator – WDF, Escape and 1903 Lounges, Boots, WHSmith, Global Exchange, Arrow Cars, Mego Employment Ltd and Border Force, among others.

Free parking is provided and subsidised travel on Flyer buses from Weston-Super-Mare and Bristol City Centre is available.

People director at Bristol Airport, Debbie Hartshorn, spoke about their busiest-ever summer season.

She said: "The teams at Bristol Airport are gearing up for our busiest ever Summer season and in preparation, we will be hosting an additional Careers Fair next month to showcase a wide range of employers, shift patterns and interesting roles to suit people with different skills and experiences."

Commenting on the employment opportunities, she added: "This is an exciting time to be working at Bristol Airport as we will be flying to over 120 destinations in 2024.

"Our business partners, airlines, and Bristol Airport have been able to create new jobs, building up our position as the area’s largest private sector employer."

The Careers Fair will take place in Lulsgate House at Bristol Airport on Monday, May 13, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Early access, from 11am to 11.30am, will be granted to those who prefer a quiet and less crowded experience.

To register for the event and book free travel, prospective attendees can visit the Bristol Airport's website.