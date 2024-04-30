LISA GUNTER, 29, of Commercial Street, Ebbw Vale was fined £200 after she pleaded guilty to resisting two police constables in the execution of their duty on April 7.

She was also ordered to pay £ 445 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and her driving licence endorsed with six points after she admitted driving without insurance on Station Road on the same day.

LEWIS BAILEY, 29, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to common assault at Tesco Express on Cambrian Road, stealing food worth £20 from Bassaleg Post Office, possession of cannabis, the theft of skin care products and toothpaste valued at £83.98 from Boots on Commercial Road and failing to surrender.

The offences took place between and October 10 and November 30, 2023.

COREY WHITTINGTON, 25, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Penylan Way, Coed Eva on December 4, 2023.

He was fined £290 and ordered to pay a £116 surcharge and £85 costs.

AARON POWELL, 33, formerly of Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend was banned from driving for three years and fined £80 after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 on October 17, 2023.

PETER WITHERSTONE, 47, of Arael View, Abertillery was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Castle Street on November 2, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

MELANIE GRANT, 37, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £85 in costs after she admitted stealing two bottles of whisky worth £80 from Waitrose on April 1.

There was no order for compensation as the goods were recovered.

RHONWEN DAVIES, 38, of Parry Terrace, Treowen, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE NORBURY, 23, of Martell Way, Cwrt y Gollen, Crickhowell, Powys was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lion Street, Abergavenny on April 6.

He was ordered to pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILIP EVANS, 54, of Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 6.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay a £129 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTIAN BASTOW, 42, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Upper Dock Street on April 7.

RICHARD SIMMONDS, 40, of Old School Gardens, Rogiet, Monmouthshire was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted stealing a Samsung tablet from a vehicle, the theft of 15 packets of meat worth £104 from Aldi and steak from Co-op.

The offences were committed between January 20 and April 17.

STEVEN BURDEN, 52, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis on March 13.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.