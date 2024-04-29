The Dovecote in Llanvair Discoed is a semi-detached property positioned in the heart of this sought after village and is up for auction with a guide of £195,000 with Hollis Morgan.

Aerial view of the unique property (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)

The unique property is constructed around a most unique feature - a large two storey stone dovecote, a real landmark in the village.

However, the dovecote is not listed and has scope to be demolished alongside the workshop area and garage. The dovecote could also be converted into a study or even a watch tower.

The large two storey stone dovecote is a real landmark in the village (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)

With stunning views from the front elevation, the property comes with three bedrooms and various reception rooms.

There are gardens to both sides, both providing pedestrian access to the property, a large garage/ workshop with up and over doors and off-street parking space.

The property has various reception rooms (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)

The property may not be to everyone’s design taste but with a little TLC the house could become a beautiful three-bedroom home. Many of the existing rooms have large, vaulted ceilings that could be exposed and velux windows or even skylights could be installed.

Llanvair Discoed which has an ancient church and village pub lies just north of the A48 road, with easy access to the schools, shops and facilities in Caldicot which is under six miles away. The semi-detached house falls within the catchment of Shirenewton Primary School.

With a little TLC the house could become a beautiful three-bedroom home (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)

Chepstow is just seven miles away with the pretty riverside town of Usk eight miles away.

Severn Tunnel Junction Station is 3.2 miles away with Caldicot Station 3.4 miles away.

The property is up for auction with a guide of £195,000 with Hollis Morgan (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)

The live online auction will take place on Wednesday June 2024 19 at 5:30pm. Those interested may register their interest by Monday June 17 by 4pm by visiting the Hollis Morgan auction website and click “register to bid.”

Could you breathe new life into this Chepstow fixer-upper? (Image: Rightmove/ Hollis Morgan)