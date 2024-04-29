Euro Garages Ltd has bid for a booze licence for the Asda Express garage at 235 High Street.

It hopes Caerphilly Council will grant permission for the shop to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The firm has also applied to provide late night refreshments between 11pm and 5am, every day of the week.

Anyone interested in making representations concerning the application should contact Caerphilly Council in writing before May 14.

Representations must be made under one or more of the four licensing objectives, which are the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm.

The record of the application can also be viewed at Caerphilly Council’s headquarters, in Tredomen, between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday, and between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Friday.