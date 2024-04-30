Husband and wife partnership Deborah and Roger Channing have owned the Crown Inn on Crown Street for an amazing 20 years this year.

In a true family affair, the couple’s daughters Mandy, Natalie, Laura, Aimee and Janine all help out in ways they can to support their parents.

The pub has experienced a range of changes over the past 20 years, most notably during lockdown when the couple opened DJ’s Diner in the pub which has proven a smash hit with customers.

Husband and wife partnership Deborah and Roger Channing have owned the Crown Inn for 20 years this year (Image: Crown Inn)

Last year, the Crown Inn was voted the second-best place to have a Sunday roast in Newport.

Deborah and Roger are showing no signs of slowing down with the pub becoming “busier and busier” as word of their home cooked dinners spreads.

Daughter Janine Channing said: “My mum worked in previous public houses and my dad was a drayman. When they saw the Crown Inn lease for sale, they knew they could make it work.

“My mum and dad are both from Newport St Julian’s area but now living in the Crown Inn above in the living quarters. They have worked very hard over the years and deserve some recognition.

“It is a family run public house/diner and my parents run their businesses with the help from their daughters, who all contribute where they can in some way to help them as they continue to become busier and busier with their food.

Outside the Crown Inn (Image: Crown Inn)

“We receive many fabulous reviews for our food especially for our midweek roasts and cooked dinners.

“They have a lot of favourite memories, but I think the most meaningful memory would be during lockdown when the locals including ASC scaffolding sorting the outside of the pub and highlander gardening fixing up the garden area.

“They all pulled together and done up the Crown Inn. From carpentry to painting the outside and inside they all took part and done it up beautifully.”

Now the family run pub has been awarded five-star hygiene rating.

A rating of good was given to the hygienic food handling, management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

“Receiving the five stars meant the world to my mum and dad and the family. Everyone work so hard to keep it at a high standard and it’s amazing to been noticed”, said Ms Channing.