Mo Ross-Harper has swum in the sea off Broadhaven every day - except one when she was forbidden by the RNLI - to raise money for Adam’ Bucketful of Hope cancer centre in Haverfordwest.

Mo is a trustee for the charity and says that she wishes there had been something similar to support her when she was living away and her husband was diagnosed with Myeloma.

“My husband had Myeloma for 15 years,” she said. “I wish I’d have had somewhere like Bucket to go to,” she said.

“The carers are left in limbo. You go through all sorts of emotions, disbelief and then anger acceptance then fighting all the way to get the best treatment. It’s a long hard struggle.

“If I can be of help in any way to people who are going through a similar thing, I’m glad to do so.”

Mo now volunteers at Bucketful of Hope’s charity shop on the ground floor of its cancer centre in Dew Street Haverfordwest at least once a week.

Mo, who grew up in Milford Haven and then came back to Broad Haven said that the water temperature was a shock when she started her daily dip.

“I started on Good Friday which wasn’t a very good date to start,” she said. “IT was absolutely freezing and the sea was enormous. It’s still very cold but I’m determined to do it.”

So far Mo, who is due to become a great grandmother in June, has raised more than £1,200 through a Justgiving page and collection boxes in the church and the school.

The pensioner is very active in the community and says that the village has supported her really well.

“We definitely need the money. It’s just to give our patients more therapy. It’s so important.

To sponsor Mo, click on the link above or visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/mo.