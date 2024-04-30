The Riverfront Theatre is set to welcome the award-winning parody show, Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches While Writing a Notebook on the Titanic) on May 10.

The 'hilarious' show has garnered rave reviews across North America, with tickets for performances fast becoming a sell-out.

The show, a comically feminist send-up of revered chick flicks such as Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing showcases the acting prowess of performers KK Apple and Kerry Ipema.

Key moments from each film are brought to life in a whirlwind of dance breaks, original song renditions, improvised scenes and rapid-fire montages.

Ms Apple, a writer, comedian and accomplished filmmaker, teamed up with actor, writer, and podcaster Ms Ipema to bring this parody to life.

With a repertoire including performances at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and the Seattle International Film Festival, Ms Apple brings considerable expertise to the show.

Ms Ipema, co-host and producer of the podcast "Truly Darkly Creeply", matches this professionalism with her impressive track record.

The show boasts a writing team of equal calibre.

Co-written by TJ Dawe and Ms Ipema who prior collaborated on the successful UK tour, off-Broadway run and US tour of their parody show - One Woman Sex and the City.

Mr Dawe's expertise extends to creating stage parodies of Batman, Star Wars and more.

The accolades garnered by Six Chick Flicks encompass the Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, the Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, the Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series and the International Fringe Encore Series. It was also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tickets for the Newport show are still available for booking at the Newport Live website.