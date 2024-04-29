Police found Rugen Xhaferaj and Saimir Begu inside the Grade II listed building in Pontypool town centre that was once housed the George.

Four floors at the former flourishing pub had been converted into an operation where “the sole use was the production of cannabis”.

Prosecutor Alex Orndal said that the plants being grown were capable of yielding drugs with a potential street value of £223,000.

The electricity had been bypassed at the property, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Xhaferaj, 20, and Begu, 24, admitted the production of cannabis.

The Grade II listed building in Pontypool town centre was once the home of the thriving George pub

They were arrested on the roof of the building during the police raid on Valentine’s Day.

The illegal immigrants from Albania had no previous convictions in the UK.

Tom Roberts for Begu said he had arrived in Britain to earn money to help his family back home.

Rugen Xhaferaj

His client wanted to raise funds to pay for an operation his older brother needed after he lost an eye in an industrial accident.

Jeffrey Jones representing Xhaferaj told the court: “After serving his custodial sentence, he will be sent back to Albania and he wants that.”

Both barristers asked that the defendants be given the appropriate credit for their guilty pleas.

Saimir Begu

Judge Richard Kember told Xhaferaj and Begu: “Thanks to the strong smell of cannabis coming from that former public house, police found a cannabis factory covering four floors.

“In total, there were 437 cannabis plants and they were being grown in the cellar, the ground floor and six further rooms.

“This was a significant and sophisticated operation.

“The building had been converted to the sole use of growing cannabis and the electricity system had been bypassed to allow this.”

Xhaferaj was sent to a young offender institution for 30 weeks and Begu jailed for 31 weeks.

They were told they would serve half of their sentences in custody before being released.