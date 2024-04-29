Police attended the secondary campus at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Ebbw Vale after receiving a call at around 10:20am today, Friday April 26.

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community Secondary Campus is open as normal to pupils today.

Support is available to pupils and staff who feel they require it following the school’s lockdown, Blaenau Gwent council has confirmed to the Argus.

A 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of making threats.

In an update today the police told the Argus that the 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of making threats, has been released on police bail as their enquiries continue.

Parents were notified of the situation after receiving text messages from the school.

One of these texts, posted on social media, read: "The school is in a partial lockdown situation. During this period the telephones and entrances will be unmanned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out.

"All students are safe in classrooms and all doors and access points are locked."

It continued: "The police have arrived and there is no risk inside the building."

The school and the local authority worked together on Friday to manage a structured and staggered release of pupils for the remainder of the school day.

The incident happened just two days after three people were stabbed by a pupil in Ammanford.