A ROAD was closed on Friday due to a crash involved a horse and a car.
The A465 Westbound Brynmawr in Ebbw Vale was closed to motorists on Friday, April 26 at night due to a crash between a horse and a car.
Gwent Police advised motorists to avoid the area on Friday night while the A465 Westbound Brynmawr was closed due to horses being on the carriageway.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️
🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A465 Westbound Brynmawr. 🚨
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CPDLPiQLgI
— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) April 26, 2024
The road was reportedly closed from 10.24pm on Friday until after midnight at 2.04am on Saturday morning.
Horses on carriageway
Gwent Police said they received a report of horses on the carriageway.
The road was then closed to motorists to assist in the collection of the horses.
At the time, there was a crash between one of the horses and a car. However no injuries were reported.
A force spokesperson, said: "There were horses on the carriageway, the road was closed to facilitate the collection of the horses.
There has been a collision between one of the horses and a car – no injuries were reported."
