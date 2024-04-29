The A465 Westbound Brynmawr in Ebbw Vale was closed to motorists on Friday, April 26 at night due to a crash between a horse and a car.

Gwent Police advised motorists to avoid the area on Friday night while the A465 Westbound Brynmawr was closed due to horses being on the carriageway.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A465 Westbound Brynmawr. 🚨



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



pic.twitter.com/CPDLPiQLgI

— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) April 26, 2024

The road was reportedly closed from 10.24pm on Friday until after midnight at 2.04am on Saturday morning.

Horses on carriageway

Gwent Police said they received a report of horses on the carriageway.

The A465 near Brynmawr (Image: Google)

The road was then closed to motorists to assist in the collection of the horses.

At the time, there was a crash between one of the horses and a car. However no injuries were reported.

A force spokesperson, said: "There were horses on the carriageway, the road was closed to facilitate the collection of the horses.

There has been a collision between one of the horses and a car – no injuries were reported."