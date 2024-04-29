The A465 will be closed overnight in both directions between Cefn Coed and Dowlais Top This will take effect from 8pm on Monday, April 29 until 6am on Tuesday, April 30.

A465 between Cefn Coed and Dowlais Top is to be closed tonight (Image: AA Traffic)

Traffic Wales has confirmed that the A470 will also be closed between Cefn Coed and Llwyn-on, with the closure in place on Monday, April 29, Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, from 8pm to 6am on all three nights.

The speed limit has also been changed to 40mph according to Traffic Wales. This is "to protect the safety of road workers on site and the public".

🚧A465 Dual Carriageway Upgrades🚧



📍#A470 overnight closures in both directions between Cefn Coed & Llwyn-on⛔



📆29/04/24 - 01/05/24 | ⌚20:00 - 06:00.



Full details⤵https://t.co/OhzVCm3Xu2 pic.twitter.com/Y2QZit6yn5 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) April 29, 2024

The following diversions will be in place for the two road closures on A465 and the A470.

Traffic Wales said due to the complexities of the roadworks, the road will sometimes be reduced from three lanes to two, or sections of the road are closed overnight. Traffic lights may be in operation.

Why are roadworks happening?





Traffic Wales has said the works will: