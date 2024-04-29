Work was due to be carried out tonight on the 8Km section of the A40 in both directions between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 Junction North of the Gibraltar Tunnels between 8pm-6am.

However, the programme has been extended due to bad weather.

Heavy rain is forecast tonight between 3pm-1am.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Further rain at times this evening and overnight. Some heavier bursts are likely, mainly in the south and west and over higher ground."

This work is focused on the section of road between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 junction north of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth. Work began on Tuesday, March 12, and excluding weekends, the closures will be overnight only, between the hours of 8pm-6am for five weeks in one direction, then a further five weeks in the other.

The resurfacing work is being done overnight from Monday-Friday on the northbound between April 2-May 9,excluding weekends and bank holidays.

While work on the southbound is due to start on May 9 until June 21, excluding weekends and bank holidays.

Northbound traffic will be diverted using the A449 to Junction 24 of the M4, the M4 Eastbound across the Prince of Wales bridge joining the M5 at Junction 15, Leaving the M5 at Junction 8 to join the M50 to its termination at Ross on Wye where the A40 can be utilised.

Southbound traffic will be diverted using A40 to Ross on Wye, where it will join the M50 where traffic meets the M5 at Junction 8 It will join to travel southbound to Junction 15 where it will join the M4, cross the Prince of Wales bridge and proceed to Junction 24. Then joining the A449 to travel Northbound to the Raglan A40/A449 Junction.