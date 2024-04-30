The figures emerged as a new law set to be enforced from June 10 will make it mandatory for all cats in England to be microchipped, or owners risk facing a penalty of up to £500.

Cats Matter hinted that a similar law could be on the horizon for Wales.

The Welsh Government has previously considered the introduction of the regulation, and is awaiting the results of an ongoing investigation into its potential benefits.

The issue was debated in the Senedd on June 27, 2022, generating widespread public support alongside backing from committee members and the Minister for Rural Affairs.

The animal welfare charity has been tirelessly campaigning, urging cat owners to microchip their pets in anticipation of the legalisation and even if legislation is not put in place in Wales.

They have created a successful petition amassing fervent support, four times greater than the original target.

Despite not currently being subject to a timeline, any proposed changes in Wales will undergo a full public consultation process.

The legislation was ushered in in England to help veterinary practices, animal welfare organisations, and councils reunite missing or stolen cats with their owners.

It is estimated that the implementation of this law could significantly ease the burden on overwhelmed rescue systems.

This regulation could also rectify the agonising uncertainty faced by owners when their unchipped cats go missing or have accidents.

The microchip, inserted under the skin, contains a unique serial number linked to the owner's details on a database.

This inexpensive and quick procedure is believed to be a literal life-saver, especially in situations where unidentified cats with minor injuries are euthanised due to lack of identification.