Gwent Police were called to a crash on Pantddu Road, Aberbeeg, at around 3.45am this morning, April 29.

The road was closed for over four hours between the Flyover Garage and Trinant in both directions.

The crash involved one car, which collided with a telegraph pole.

Police enquires are ongoing after the driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on Pantddu Road, Aberbeeg, at around 3.45am on Monday 29 April.

"The collision involved one car, which collided with a telegraph pole.

"The driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the collision.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"The road, which was closed, has since reopened."