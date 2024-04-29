Joseph Bolton had last been seen at his home address in Newport at around Sunday April 28.

The 23-year-old was believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers.

He has links to Bristol and the St Julian’s area of Newport.

In an update this afternoon, April 29, the police announced that Joseph has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Joseph Bolton, 23, who was missing, has been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."