Part of a Newport road will be closed to traffic for around 12 weeks.
Newport City Council said on Facebook that starting on Monday, April 29, Caerleon Road will have a single-lane closure in place.
There will also be traffic management in place during the period of the works.
The council said that this was necessary for maintenance work on a retaining wall near the River Usk.
Newport City Council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.
