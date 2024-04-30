Part of a Newport road will be closed to traffic for around 12 weeks.

Newport City Council said on Facebook that starting on Monday, April 29, Caerleon Road will have a single-lane closure in place.

There will also be traffic management in place during the period of the works.

The council said that this was necessary for maintenance work on a retaining wall near the River Usk.

Newport City Council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.