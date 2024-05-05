Nestled in the Monmouthshire countryside sits a 5-bedroom farm house known as the 'Duffryn Farm', which is up for sale in the popular market town of Abergavenny.

The Duffryn, as it's known, is listed within the Abergavenny 100 historical houses and offers potential owners the unique chance to buy what is known as "one of the most recognised and respected farmhouses" in the area.



The Duffryn Farm has over 170 acres of land. (Image: Rightmove)

The Duffryn Farm exterior (Image: Rightmove)

The main farmhouse building is waiting for a new owner to refresh the décor, with the exposed beams, brick fireplace, and wooden bannisters which would f low with any aesthetic.

The traditional farmhouse kitchen, the focal point of any house, has a large walk-in pantry with stairs to the first floor.

Farmhouse kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

One of multiple bedrooms (Image: Rightmove)

Other features of the house include a large dining room with fireplace, a cloakroom with a WC, bath and basin and access to the cellar.

Upstairs, the farmhouse has four double bedrooms and a smaller single, with an attic waiting for a refurbishment.

Double bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

One of multiple bathrooms (Image: Rightmove)

The house also has a private courtyard, great for outdoor entertaining, and a small bread oven built into one of the buildings.

There is also a garden potting shed, log store and outdoor WC as well as lawns with trees which were planted over 100 years ago.

Barn converted into a cottage

A drive away from the farmhouse but still within the farm's grounds, is Llan-Y-Mynach Barn.

Described as a "traditional barn conversion with a refined feel", the barn has a porch leading leading to a modern kitchen and living area.

Living room (Image: Rightmove)

Kitchen with exposed beams (Image: Rightmove)

Walking up the stairs, visitors will be greeted by a light and airy landing, three double bedrooms, one with an ensuite and a separate family bathroom.

Second cottage

A short drive away from the farmhouse and the converted barn, lies another dwelling known as Duffryn Cottage.

Family bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

Double bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

Sitting in an elevated position, Duffryn Cottage benefits from views of Skirrid Mountain, two double bedrooms, a home office which can be converted into a smaller bedroom and a family bathroom.

Both Duffryn Cottage and the barn conversion can be used as rental accommodation.

Exterior (Image: Rightmove)

Many of the original features have been kept to preserve the heritage of the house, though the house isn't Listed.

Note that the current farm building tenancy will end on September 30, 2024.

The 'Duffryn' farmhouse is on Rightmove for £4,250,000, marketed by Powells of Monmouth.