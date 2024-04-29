Lily Rizzo reported as missing on Wednesday, April 17 and last seen in Abertillery, has been found after almost two weeks.

Concern was growing for the 14-year-old's welfare, with officers urging her to get in contact with the police force.

Abertillery teen has been found (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have confirmed that she has been found, thanking those that shared their appeal.