A TEENAGER from Abertillery has been found after being reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Lily Rizzo reported as missing on Wednesday, April 17 and last seen in Abertillery, has been found after almost two weeks.

Concern was growing for the 14-year-old's welfare, with officers urging her to get in contact with the police force.

South Wales Argus: Abertillery teen has been foundAbertillery teen has been found (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have confirmed that she has been found, thanking those that shared their appeal.