The Welsh charity's 'Older Not Colder' initiative aims to lessen the severity of fuel poverty, particularly for individuals over 60, by providing methods to keep their homes warm and energy-conserving.

The service, which has a tenure of two years, is expected to aid around 8,500 households and bring them potential monetary benefits worth more than £5m.

The service was made possible through funding from the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) fund of Wales & West Utilities.

Chris Jones, chief executive at Care & Repair Cymru, said: "We know first-hand just how much the cost-of-living crisis is having an effect on the most vulnerable in our society and with the Welsh Government estimating that the number of people in fuel poverty has doubled over the past 12 -15 months, our support is needed more than ever."

Wayne Hughes, a Home Energy Officer on the Older Not Colder project, said: "The new service will make a huge difference to older people in Wales – helping to keep them warm at home and reducing their energy bills."

Mr Hughes described the service as a valuable tool for assessing housing conditions and finding solutions to issues like dampness, poor insulation, and inefficient heating systems.

Additionally, the service offers individuals help with maximising their income from benefits, access to energy efficiency grants, and advice on managing fuel debt.

Awareness and registration information for the Priority Services Register will also be provided.

Sophie Shorney, VCMA Manager at Wales & West Utilities, spoke highly of Care & Repair Cymru's past fuel poverty service.

Wales & West Utilities' VCMA aims to spend £25m from April 2021 to March 2026 on projects that support vulnerable consumers and raise awareness of carbon monoxide dangers.