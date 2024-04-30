Lee Williamson was found with an air rifle and an air pistol after officers raided his mobile home on Bettws Lane in the Henllys area of Cwmbran.

The 40-year-old defendant was barred from keeping such weapons as a result of one of his previous convictions for violence.

Williamson pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of the possession of a firearm when prohibited for life and possession of cocaine.

The offences occurred on March 5 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Judge Paul Hobson told Williamson: “The police searched your caravan and your vehicle and they found a phone which provided evidence that you'd been supplying cocaine for money.

“That offence had been committed over a period of months before your arrest.

“I accept that the volume of text messages were not as great as seen in some other similar cases, but I have no doubt that your motivation was financial.

“You were using drugs at the time and I also note that the police recovered a significant quantity of cash, over £1,000 from the property.

“There was also a small amount of cannabis in your car which was for your own use.”

Judge Hobson added: “The police also found two air weapons, an air rifle and an air pistol.

“Normally the possession of such items would be legal and not an offence.

“However, you previously served a significant sentence of imprisonment and that made the possession of those items an offence.”

Williamson was jailed for wounding with intent in 2008 and has further previous convictions that include assault, harassment and being in breach of a restraining order.

Harry Baker mitigating said his client had no relevant previous convictions and urged the court to consider a suspended prison sentence.

"He didn't have the best start in life," his barrister added.

But Judge Hobson said the defendant’s offending was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

Williams was jailed for 30 months and was told he would serve half that term behind bars before being released on licence.

He could be set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.