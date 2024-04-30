The track, ‘Echowrecked’, is an 'uplifting piano-driven ballad with delicate strings throughout and soulful vocals in a chorus of poetic lyricism.'

It proceeds his anticipated album ‘Inevitable Incredible’ set to be released by Stylus Records via Ignition Records Ltd on May 3.

'Echowrecked' follows the release of ‘Monsters In The House', ‘Turn Bad Into Good', and the album's title track ‘Inevitable Incredible’.

Jones plans on performing the whole of the 'Inevitable Incredible' album on his UK tour beginning this week.

Featuring two performances per evening on most dates - including the four sold-out Cardiff dates -, additional shows have been included due to soaring demand.

With a new focus on piano, Jones developed 'Inevitable Incredible' at Ocean Sound studio, located on the edge of the North Sea in Norway.

The album was written during late-night piano sessions while Jones was accompanied only by his studio engineer and backline technician.

Having gained commercial and critical success with Stereophonics and Far From Saints, Jones continues to showcase his artistic progress with 'Inevitable Incredible', earning praise from Classic Pop Magazine for his "bold stylistic shift" and the Daily Star describing it as "a lovely introspective string-laced solo tune".

The 'Inevitable Incredible' album, available on May 3, is set to be released in heavyweight LP, CD and digital formats.

Pre-orders are available for fans eager to secure their copy.