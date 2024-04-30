YOU could have the entire East Wing and the majority of the South Wing, if you don’t already have an East and South Wing (perhaps you’re wanting to add more wings to your collection…)
See what it’s like to live like a lord as this extraordinary family home, described as “of huge historical significance”, could be yours.
Apparently, the Carne family called Nash Manor home since 1432, but only took ownership of the property in 1521 when it was gifted to Sir Edward Carne by Henry VIII in gratitude for his services to the monarchy as ambassador to Rome when Britain severed ties with the Catholic Church.
The Carne family remained until the mid-20th century (1951).
The sale of Nash Manor includes the clock tower, entrance courtyard and the majority of the 2.5 acre historic grounds and outbuildings (of course it does! I wouldn’t buy a manor without a clock tower!!).
A Grade I listed Manor house, located 11 miles from Cardiff and just four miles from the coast between Cowbridge and Llantwit Major, while retaining so many of its historic gems, Nash Manor has gradually and subtly been transformed.
Approached through the arch beneath the clock tower and the entrance courtyard, arrival at Nash Manor is described as “an event in itself”.
The ground floor has three sizeable reception rooms, and the first floor comprises five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Outside, the approach from the road through the main gates and up the woodland bordered drive sets the scene until Nash Manor comes into view as gravel crunches under the tyres.
The grounds and gardens are an impressive blend of formal and informal areas.
There’s a distinct Arts and Crafts flavour as one moves from 'room to room', from formal lawns to a lovingly established 'wildflower' garden, less formal planting beyond and, of course, the obligatory manor house water feature.
If you have £1.7m lying round the house, give Knight Frank in Bristol a call.
