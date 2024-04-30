Techniquest, a Cardiff-based science and discovery centre, and Tenovus Cancer Care are among the latest beneficiaries of the Foundation, which has provided £1.2 million in funding to 20 progressive charities across Scotland, England, and Wales this year.

Techniquest received support for the second year in a row for its Ocean Extravaganza programme.

This progressive scheme works to inspire children and young people to understand and protect marine life, aiming to engage the next generation in environmental sustainability.

The funding will help the centre provide free access to an estimated 4,000 children and young people.

Andrea Meyrick, head of projects at Techniquest, said: "With this funding we hope to continue to teach, entertain and inspire the youth of Wales to be inspired to become environmentally responsible adults, empowered with the knowledge to take positive action and look after our planet’s marine life."

As one of the UK's longest-running science and discovery centres, Techniquest utilises this essential financial support to build on the success of previous environmental education programs.

Melanie Hill, executive officer and trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: "Having worked with Techniquest as a part of last year’s funding, we knew just how impactful its Ocean Extravaganza project is.

"Through their centre for learning that supports all children across the south of Wales, this project is engaging and fun while sharing vital knowledge about our planet which will help inspire the next generation to understand the importance of our ecosystem."

In addition, Tenovus Cancer Care is receiving funding for its By Your Side: Welfare Support for People Facing Poverty Due to Cancer project.

It provides support to those living with cancer who are facing new bills and a reduced income due to their illness.

Financial assistance from the ScottishPower Foundation will allow professional help from a benefits advisor to assist an estimated 400 families facing cancer, aiming to secure a total of £1 million in support.

Ms Hill also emphasised the importance of Tenovus, stating: "Tenovus provides incredible support to people when they need it most and remove one less worry from their minds.

"We’re so proud to be part of its support across Wales."

The Foundation has granted more than £13 million to various worthy causes across Britain over the past 11 years, including more than 230 grants to charities doing incredible work in diverse areas from fostering the next generation into STEM careers to helping biodiversity and easing isolation among older people.