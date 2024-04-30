The Code sets out key information to promote road safety in the UK which ranges from advice to mandatory rules.

You can consult it to check the meaning behind certain traffic signs as well as whether your vehicle is suitable to drive.

Originally published in 1931, the Code has inevitably evolved over the years as the way we use roads changes.

More than half (55%) have admitted to not reading the Highway Code since passing their driving test, according to a recent survey conducted by GoCompare.

The insurance comparison company raised concerns about this because the vast majority of respondents (83%) passed their test over 10 years ago.

The Code is regularly updated and there have been considerable changes in a decade.

Since 2015, the Code has reportedly been updated 24 times with often more than one section changing at a time.

You can see the latest updates to the Highway Code here.

Here's whether the Highway Code is actually the law and what rules you should never ignore.

Is the Highway Code the law?





The Highway Code itself is not the law.

That being said, many of the guidance and instructions outlined in the Code are backed up by the law.

One clear way to tell whether it's supported by the law is the language used in the document.

For instance, 'must' or 'must not' over the likes of 'should' or 'should not'.

If you don't comply with the other rules in the Code, you could be fined, prosecuted or disqualified.

In addition to this, the advice from the Code can be used as evidence in any court, to establish liability.

The RAC has outlined some of the key rules in the Highway Code that you should absolutely never ignore.

Recommended reading

For instance, the experts urge motorists not to wait or park on yellow zig zags, always to let out buses and avoid 'undertaking'.

Drivers are also urged to not 'hog' the middle lane, use parking lights at night and flash headlights appropriately.

Read more guidance via the RAC website.