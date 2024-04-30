This year's exciting line-up includes award-winning acts from across Great Britain.

Friday night will feature Skerryvore from Scotland, three-time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’.

Bristol's 2022 Reggae Album of the Year winners, Laid Blak, will take the stage on Saturday.

Known for their unforgettable performances, it's bound to be a night to remember.

Sunday introduces Rusty Shackle, victors of Wales' Folk Favourites at the Wales Folk Awards, as headliners.

The festival will also welcome N’famady Kouyaté, a master musician from Guinea who relocated to Wales in 2019, and who won the 2023 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition.

Festival director Jeremy Horton said: "With 5 stages, there’s music to suit everyone and this year we're making more changes to enhance the non-music parts of the festival - the site layout, crafts, kids' area, food traders and the camping experience."

The festival will start on May 24 at 6pm, with festivities wrapping up at 11pm.

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 will run from 10.30am to 11pm.

Early bird tickets sold out before Christmas; however, tickets are now available online at cheaper rates than 2023's gate price.

The sooner you secure them, the better the deal.

Camping and free car parking are available in a nearby field.

Stay updated on festival news by visiting the Devauden Festival website or Facebook page.

The event, held in a breathtaking location overlooking the Anghidi Valley, is organised by Hood Memorial Hall with profits supporting the hall.