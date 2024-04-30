Councillor Catrin Maby said Monmouthshire County Council is however proposing restricting the narrowest part of Goldwire Lane to only those vehicles that require access.

She said: “There is no proposal to close Goldwire Lane to traffic rather the proposal agreed is to try out a restriction to access only along a very short section to Drybridge Street, basically from Abbeyfield House to the Green Dragon.”

The Labour cabinet member had been quizzed over the proposals at the council’s April meeting by Conservative member for Osbaston Jane Lucas.

Cllr Maby said the narrow lane, which connects to the town centre, is “very well used by pedestrians” and was being introduced due to concerns about the narrow pavement and safety of pedestrians “especially older people and young children”.

An experimental order, limiting the one-way street to access only, will initially be in place and the council will monitor how well it is observed before considering other changes which could include widening the pavement, removing it entirely to create an even surface and installing bollards. Cllr Maby said that would require further design work and funding.

Cllr Lucas also asked if the council would consider a mini-roundabout at the nearby junction of Wonastow Road and Rockfield Road, which she said would better aid “the free flow of traffic” than the T Junction planned as part of ongoing work to create an active travel walking and cycling route.

Cllr Maby said it is anticipated the work will be completed by the end of May and she said a roundabout had been considered as part of the design process and the T Junction will also discourage HGV drivers from using Drybridge Street.