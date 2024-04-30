Monmouthshire County Council is considering developing new sports provisions to cater to the needs of the residential population in the Magor with Undy area.

The proposition emerged from an Open Spaces Study, designed to inform the current Local Development Plan(LDP), which found a considerable shortfall of outdoor sport and recreation facilities.

The council has plans to utilise council-owned land in Knollbury, creating an additional 4.42ha of outdoor sports provision.

The proposed plan includes provisions for rugby, cricket and netball, operated by voluntary clubs.

The consultation phase opened on April 29 at 9am, and will run until May 27 at 5pm.

The council is encouraging residents to provide their feedback on the plans before a formal planning application is submitted.

The council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "This is a great opportunity for the local community to provide feedback on proposed new sports provision in the area.

"Sports and recreational areas are vital for local communities' health and wellbeing.

"Monmouthshire County Council is committed to providing more facilities in the Magor with Undy area."