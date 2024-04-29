Ryan Wallace, 18, from Penyrheol in Caerphilly, was last seen on Monday. April 29 at around midday (12pm). He last seen on Risca Road in Crosskeys.

Mr Wallace has been described as "white, with a shaved head and a pale complexion."

Gwent Police officers believe he could be wearing "green cargo shorts, a black jacket, a green hooded top, and grey and red trainers."

Anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts is urged to call Gwent police on 101 or send a direct message via social media, quoting reference number 2400138473.

The police force are also asking Ryan to get in touch with them.