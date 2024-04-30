Gourmet Grazing Limited, located on Albany Trading Estate in Newport, has been given top food hygiene rating and is run by head chef and owner, Zak Yearsley.

Mr Yearsley said he started the company in the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, and opened "The Container" in June 2022, selling breakfast items, health boxes, burgers, loaded fries, wraps, hot dogs and sandwiches.

Gourmet Grazing by Zak Yearsley is located on Albany Street in Newport (Image: Zak Yearsley)

When asked what the owner and his team thought of getting a 5 rating from the Food Standards Agency, Mr Yearsley said: "It is a great feeling to achieve a score of 5 from the food standards agency, it shows our customers that we are following the correct procedures to ensure the highest standards of food safety. It's something I'm very proud to show."

Head chef at the delivery business added: "We make sure we're constantly up to date with FSA guidelines to ensure our cleaning, prepping and cooking procedures are all in line.

Some of the healthy food options that Gourmet Grazing's menu offers (Image: Gourmet Grazing Ltd)

"We also make sure we keep our work space organised and clean, this ensures service in a small but busy kitchen runs smoothly. "

The team behind Gourmet Grazing Limited is made up of Mr Yearsley and sous chef, Kymani Dowsell.

Zak Yearsley said Mr Dowsell is "working hard towards his Level 2 catering qualification at Gourmet Grazing and has already shown himself to be an asset, sharing the same vision to provide high standards, quality and food safety to all of our customers."

'The Gourmet One' burger (Image: Gourmet Grazing)

Burger box and loaded fries (Image: Gourmet Grazing)

Describing the menu, Mr Yearsley explains that the vendor sells "gourmet street food and healthy food."

He added: "We make all of our food using the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible, cooking every meal from scratch and to order. We strive to provide our customers with a gourmet experience from a takeaway, making sure they enjoy every mouthful!"

Fresh salmon health box (Image: Gourmet Grazing)

'The Sticky Korean One' burger (Image: Gourmet Grazing)

Gourmet Grazing Limited is located in the Albany Trading Estate on Albany Street, Newport, NP20 5NQ.

The takeaway and delivery service can be found via Just Eat and on Facebook.