THE POLICE are appealing to find a sentimental bag that was stolen from Cwmbran Town Centre.
The bag is believed to have been taken between Monday April 8 and Friday April 12.
The bag is described as a grey man bag and contained sentimental items including an A5 sketchbook.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Can you help?
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2400129438."
