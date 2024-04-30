The bag is believed to have been taken between Monday April 8 and Friday April 12.

The bag is described as a grey man bag and contained sentimental items including an A5 sketchbook.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Can you help?

"We've received a report of a stolen bag from Cwmbran Town Centre - the bag is believed to have been taken between Monday 8 April and Friday 12 April.

"The bag is described as a grey man bag and contained sentimental items including an A5 sketchbook.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2400129438."