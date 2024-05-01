The Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust has teamed up with mental health charity Mind Over Mountains, to offer a series of "back to nature" respite days.

The initiative supports health care professionals in dealing with job-related pressures and occasional trauma.

The next event is scheduled to take place during the May bank holiday weekend, in the scenic foothills of Llanberis and Dolbadarn in Gwynedd.

Organisational development experience and engagement lead at the Welsh Ambulance Service, Catherine Lloyd said: "Whether you're a paramedic, a call handler, corporate staff or any of the other varied roles within the Trust, all our jobs come with a certain amount of stress."

She acknowledged the challenging situations employees often face and emphasised the importance of staff wellbeing, adding: "Days like this give our valued staff the opportunity to press the pause button and to walk-and-talk with colleagues and mental health professionals."

Mind Over Mountains provides more than just walks; the organisation also offers retreats for anyone feeling they could benefit from their services.

Future retreats are planned for North Wales, namely Penmaenpool, Dolgellau (June 14-16) and Bryntysilio, Llangollen (September 13-15).

The charity's CEO, Ian Sansbury, highlighted the additional mental health support provided, saying: "We offer much more than an escape into nature.

"Our events give you the opportunity to explore beautiful places in Wales while accompanied by skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen."

Mind Over Mountains retreats are open for enrolment, with fees covering accommodation and guidance costs.

Funded spots are also available.

For more information, visit the Mind Over Mountains website.