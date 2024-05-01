The aim of the development is to address crucial housing needs in the area.

The project, carried out by Tai Calon on the former Glan-yr-Afon Court site, is backed by the Welsh Government's Social Housing Grants and the Strategic Housing Team at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Kingfisher Developments Wales Ltd are also partners on the venture.

The development includes 14 newly built, energy-efficient homes with full planning permission.

This features two bungalows for wheelchair users, four flats, and eight houses built to the Lifetime Homes Standard, prompting adaptability for changing tenant needs.

Tai Calon has high energy efficiency aspirations for the properties, targeting an Energy Performance Certificate ‘A’ rating.

Use of modern construction methods, such as closed-panel timber frames and an electric hot water system, underpin these goals alongside PV roof panels and domestic storage batteries.

A thoughtful approach to landscaping also includes Sustainable Drainage Systems to enrich the environment.

Construction started on April 15, setting Tai Calon on course to achieve its ambition of building 200 homes by the conclusion of 2025, outlined in its 2020 Corporate Plan.