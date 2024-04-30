Gwent Police are investigating a report of a theft from a parked car on Bentley Close, Rogerstone, Newport, on Wednesday March 13.

An unknown person is believed to have taken a bag, containing a quantity of cash, from inside the car sometime between 11am and noon.

A silver or grey coloured Toyota Corolla, possibly a model from between 2004 and 2008, is believed to have been in the area at around the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're investigating a report of a theft from a parked car on Bentley Close, Rogerstone, Newport, on Wednesday 13 March.

"Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with our investigation, can call 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log 2400083892.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."