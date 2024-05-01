Smyths Toys Superstores is launching its newest branch at Unit 4 Avenue Retail Park Cardiff, CF23 9AE on May 9.

In celebration of this joyful event, the Superstore is throwing a three-day party, lasting from May 9 to May 12.

Attendees, particularly those aged three and over, can enjoy free face painting and candyfloss.

Merchandise giveaways, including Mini-Brands, Play-Doh pots, Paw Patrol Mini Figures, Barbie Mini's and more are on offer, as long as supplies last.

Not to forget, there is a prize draw for attendees who sign up to receive the store’s catalogue.

Six lucky winners stand to win £50 vouchers and a 10ft trampoline.

Customers can also interact with characters like Oscar, Peppa, and Gabby.

This new Cardiff East store will stock the latest toys, outdoor toys, and software games.

They also offer a specially designed Baby Room for your infant's needs, a click-and-collect service within two hours, free parking for a limited time, and free home delivery for orders over £20.