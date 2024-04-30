Three million Clubcard customers will be invited to take part in the new Tesco campaign.

Those who accept will be given 20 challenges personalised for them to complete.

The challenges will vary for each participant and can range from ‘spend £20 on our Summer BBQ range over the next 6 weeks’ to ‘spend £10 on plant-based meals’.

If a customer completes the challenge, they will be rewarded with extra Clubcard points.

Of the 20 offers available, customers can choose which 10 of them they most want to complete and get a maximum reward of £50 in Clubcard points.

Lizzie Reynolds, Group Membership and Loyalty Director at Tesco said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make Clubcard work harder for our customers. With Clubcard Prices on around 8,000 products, it is saving customers up to £360 off the annual cost of their groceries.

“Personalisation is about using what we know about customers to make their experience better and our rewards more helpful and we’re very excited to see how our customers respond to Clubcard Challenges.”

Tesco £500 scam warning

Tesco customers are being targeted by the phishing email scam, which claims to offer shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card.

However, following the links in the email will take victims to a malicious survey website which asks you to answer questions.

The questions will reveal your personal and financial information which can then be used to steal your identity.

The scam email, claiming to be from Tesco, offers shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card (Image: Which?)

If you receive the scam email, you should not click on any links.

You can report the email by forwarding it to report@phishing.gov.uk and phishing websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

A warning from Tesco said: “Using fake emails to get hold of someone's personal details is called 'phishing'. You might receive an email that looks real, as though it's from Tesco, but it may ask you for personal information that we would never ask for.

“The email is most likely fake if it asks you for passwords, Clubcard number, date of birth, or banking details. Some fake emails may ask you to click a link to another website.

“If you're unsure about the email in the first place, it's best to delete it.

“Remember, we'll never ask you for personal information in an email unless you've contacted us first and we're replying to you directly. We will NEVER ask you for your password.”