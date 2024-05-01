CHRISTOPHER BUSH, 30, of Hawthorne Square, Newport was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer on April 7.

He must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIERAN PACKER, 28, of Clover Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAKIL UDDIN, 26, of Serpentine Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN TAYLOR, 37, of Philip Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £471 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above limit on Beddau Way, Caerphilly on April 7.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

RHIANNON CLAIRE EDWARDS, 36, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HELEN BEYENE TESFAY, 29, of Wharf Road, Newport must pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A48 SDR on September 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA JANE MORRIS, 56, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on A465 Blackrock, Monmouthshire on September 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA TUCKER, 33, of Neuaddwen Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on September 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIERON JOHN SHAW, 31, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Street on October 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN BIDHENDY, 36, of Heol Caradoc, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.