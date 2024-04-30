Ryan Wallace, 18, from Penyrheol in Caerphilly, had last been seen on Monday April 29 at around midday on Risca Road in Crosskeys.

Mr Wallace was described as "white, with a shaved head and a pale complexion."

In an update this morning, April 30 the force announced that the missing 18-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Ryan Wallace, 18, who was missing, has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."