A MISSING Caerphilly teenager has been found after a desperate search.
Ryan Wallace, 18, from Penyrheol in Caerphilly, had last been seen on Monday April 29 at around midday on Risca Road in Crosskeys.
Mr Wallace was described as "white, with a shaved head and a pale complexion."
In an update this morning, April 30 the force announced that the missing 18-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Ryan Wallace, 18, who was missing, has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
