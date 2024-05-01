The innovative Dementia Friendly Sports Programme has served more than 50 dementia sufferers, helping them enjoy a more vibrant and active lifestyle.

This programme is headed by Age Connects Torfaen, in collaboration with Torfaen County Borough Council’s Sports Development.

Individuals participating in the programme have had the chance to engage in a variety of sports, including dementia-friendly golf at Greenmeadow Golf Club and weekly gym sessions with Strength & Performance Wales.

Assisted tennis activities are scheduled as future events for the sunnier months.

Each activity accommodates a maximum of ten people.

Where steered by demand, additional sessions will be implemented.

Dementia is a pressing concern within the UK, currently affecting more than 750,000 people.

Research underlines the benefits of regular exercise for people battling the condition.

It aids cognitive function and invariably boosts physical and mental wellbeing, contributing positively to the lives of the patients and their caregivers.

Torfaen sports development officer, Cerys Williams said: "The activities that we have set up provide the participants with either an opportunity to try something new or to revisit a once loved pastime, whilst providing them with the physical, emotional and social benefits that physical activity can offer."

She further stated the council’s intent on empowering more dementia-affected people to participate in sports and enjoy a higher quality of life through collaborations with community providers such as Pontnewydd Golf Club and Strength & Performance Wales.

Expressing gratitude to community facilities, Emma Wootten, development manager at Age Connects Torfaen, praised their contributions and the team at Torfaen Sports Development.

She said: "Their contribution has allowed us to create a meaningful and impactful programme that will make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by dementia and their companions."

To join or support the programme, interested individuals or organisations are urged to contact Sarah Windsor at 01495 769264 or email sarah.windsor@ageconnectstorfaen.org.

Further information on Age Connects Torfaen can be accessed via their website or social media channels.