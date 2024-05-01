Newport residents under two housing associations are asked to give their views on the merger.
Melin Homes and Newport City Homes have sent surveys to residents for their input.
It's an opportunity for residents to influence how the new organisation's services might work for them and their communities.
Paper surveys will arrive in letterboxes this week, and those who chose digital contact should check their emails, including the junk folder for a link to the survey.
