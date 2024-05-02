Paedophile Matthew Brown was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.

He admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

The 30-year-old, of Garthi Close, Mitchel Troy, committed nine offences in total between May 23, 2021 and August 22, 2023.

Although Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report he warned Brown that it would only go towards determining how long he will be jailed for.

The defendant will be sentenced on May 28.

He was represented by William Bebb and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.

Brown was told he must now register as a sex offender.